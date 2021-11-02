Marion Paul Sells Fannie Farkle’s

After more than 40 years of owning Fannie Farkle’s, Marion Paul has sold the Gatlinburg, Tenn., business to brothers Jim and Matt Knowles. The private sale was finalized on Nov. 1.

Paul launched Fannie Farkle’s in 1981 as a place for vacationers and locals to enjoy great food in a fun atmosphere. “Fannie Farkle’s uses the slogan, ‘Come for the food, stay for the fun,’” Paul explained. “We set out in 1981 to create a fun place for families using a simple formula – and it has grown beyond our wildest dreams.”

According to a press release, the Knowles Brothers plan to invest heavily in Fannie Farkle’s moving forward. “Our plan is to retain everything people have loved for the past 40 years about Fannie Farkle’s,” said Matt Knowles. “The food is amazing and the arcade is the best in the Smokies. People who come here often will be pleased to see the Fannie Farkle’s they know and love.”

He added: “We will take the winning business model Marion Paul has created and invest in it so that people 40 years from now will still be making their first vacation stop at Fannie Farkle’s.” Learn more at www.fanniefarkle.com.