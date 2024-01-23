Mariner’s Arcade Goes Cashless, Selects Intercard

The longtime Mariner’s Arcade, located at the famous Boardwalk in Wildwood, N.J., recently went with Intercard for a cashless system. According to Intercard, it’s one of the most well-known Jersey Shore arcades that was still running on quarters.

General manager Jeff Verzella reportedly told Intercard it was time to reap the benefits of going cashless – “from increased revenue and less theft to less time spent on game maintenance for coin and token jams.”

“Mariner’s is one of the best arcades I have seen anywhere,” said Todd DeMott, the Intercard sales rep who worked on the project and a veteran arcade operator himself. “It’s right on the boardwalk and now that it’s cashless, it’s an unbeatable place for fun and convenience.”