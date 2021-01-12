Margaritaville Back to Biloxi After Hurricane Zeta Damage

Margaritaville, the well-known hotel resort in Biloxi, Miss., is scheduled to reopen on March 10 for the first time since October after Hurricane Zeta hit the business.

“We sustained a lot of water damage on the ground floor,” said Tessy Lambert, the PR director for Lodging & Leisure Investments. “We had to repair a little bit of the exterior of our building as well.”

According to WLOX, crews are working around the clock to get everything ready for the reopening. The renovations include fresh paint and carpet, and 80 new games in the location’s family entertainment center.