Marco Specialties’ Marc Mandeltort Passes On, Leaves Impact on Pinball

Marc Mandeltort, the founder of Marco Pinball (Marco Specialties, Inc.) passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 19, reported Paul, Nancy, Lynn and the rest of the Marco Pinball Family. They shared on Facebook that “our community lost a grand champion” in Mandeltort.

“For Marc, pinball machines were kinetic art that needed to be preserved for future generations to discover and enjoy,” they wrote. “To achieve this mission, Marc dedicated his life to building a sustainable company that ultimately enabled dozens of people to directly build pinball careers, inspired thousands more to fix games, and saved countless games from the landfill.”

Hundreds of pinball industry folks and friends have already taken to Facebook to share their condolences and some memories.

The Marco Family wishes to honor his legacy by collecting stories about him and his impacts on the pinball community. You can email those to [email protected].