Marcelo Aillon Passes On

An employee of AVS Companies and H.A. Franz & Co. for more than 35 years, Marcelo Aillon recently passed away. Said AVS’s Joe Franz of the longtime jukebox technician, “Marcelo was a major contributor in the success of Rowe/Ami in the South Texas area.” Honoring his time in the industry, Marcelo also received the AMI Master Technician Award.

A visitation will be held Jan. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 2422 E. Broadway St., Pearland, Texas 77581; the funeral Mass will be held Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Helen’s Catholic Church, 2209 Old Alvin Rd., Pearland, Texas 77581; and Marcelo will be buried at South Park Cemetery at 1310 N. Main St., also in Pearland.