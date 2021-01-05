Trending
Marcelo Aillon Passes On

An employee of AVS Companies and H.A. Franz & Co. for more than 35 years, Marcelo Aillon recently passed away. Said AVS’s Joe Franz of the longtime jukebox technician, “Marcelo was a major contributor in the success of Rowe/Ami in the South Texas area.” Honoring his time in the industry, Marcelo also received the AMI Master Technician Award.

A visitation will be held Jan. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 2422 E. Broadway St., Pearland, Texas 77581; the funeral Mass will be held Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Helen’s Catholic Church, 2209 Old Alvin Rd., Pearland, Texas 77581; and Marcelo will be buried at South Park Cemetery at 1310 N. Main St., also in Pearland.

Marcelo receives the AMI Master Technician Award from John Margold, VP of sales for AMI.

