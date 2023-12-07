Maple Lanes Countryside Hires John Ebert as GM

The Maple Lanes Countryside location in Clearwater, Fla., has welcomed John Ebert aboard as their new general manager. The company said he brings decades of bowling industry and retail management experience.

Ebert began his industry career 26 years ago at the former AMF Crossroads Bowl in Kenneth City, Fla., where he worked as a pin chaser and mechanic. He went on to serve in management positions at Walmart and Bed, Bath & Beyond. He’s also a U.S. Coast Guard reservist.

“In addition to my managerial and bowling industry experience, I believe my background as a bowler is helpful because it gives me an understanding of customers’ wants and needs from both the league bowling side and the open bowling side,” Ebert said. “I am excited to join the team at Maple Lanes Countryside and to work for this family-owned business, which has a great family vibe and is a generous supporter of veterans’ causes.”