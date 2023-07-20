Maple Family Centers Grows with Intercard

Intercard recently installed their cashless technology system in the new arcade at Orange Bowl Lanes in Lakeland, Fla. The venue is owned by former BPAA president John LaSpina’s Maple Family Centers.

The 45-game arcade is part of an extensive renovation at Orange Bowl since its acquisition. The company also uses Intercard at Maple Lanes Countryside in Clearwater, Fla.

Intercard’s Austin Lacy completed the installation on-site this month; the arcade is expected to open in August. Learn more at www.intercardinc.com.