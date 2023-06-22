Maple Family Centers Donates $35K to Charities

The New York-based Maple Family Centers recently gave $35,000 to two organizations serving Long Island veterans following their annual BVL (Bowlers to Veterans Link) Tournament of Champions. The family business operates five bowling centers and hosted the tournament in late May at their Rockville Centre location.

Maple Family Centers donated $25,000 to Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University and $10,000 to the Long Beach Waterfront Warriors.

The BVL tourney is one of many events Maple Family Centers holds throughout the year in support of veterans’ programs. Since 1960, the company has donated more than $500,000 to BVL in support of regional charities.

“We are proud to raise funds to support BVL and to give back to veterans, who have given so much of themselves,” said Joe LaSpina, vice president of Maple Family Centers. “With these most recent donations, we are happy to support two excellent programs that brighten the lives of so many veterans in our local community.”