Many Theme Parks Set Dates for Reopening

July is going to be a good month for theme park fans as locations around the world have set reopening dates, including multiple Disney parks. However, as COVID-19 continues to evolve, some parks like Disneyland have had to push back reopening.

Shanghai Disneyland reopened way back on May 11, and has become the model for what Disney parks will look like in the COVID-19 era – social distancing regulations, capacity restrictions, temperature checks, face masks and priority for annual pass holders. Hong Kong Disneyland reopened on June 18, and other Disney sites to follow include: Tokyo Disney Resort (July 1), Disney World in Orlando, Fla. (July 11), Disneyland Paris (July 15) and Disneyland in Southern California (originally set for July 17 – its 65th anniversary – the park is now awaiting theme park reopening guidelines from the state and no date has officially been set).

Not everyone’s happy about it. According to the Orlando Sentinel, some Disney World workers recently started a petition urging the theme park to delay its reopening following a record number of coronavirus cases in the state, which pushed the statewide total past 100,000. A similar Disneyland petition is making its way around the internet, too.

Other notable theme parks have planned for July reopenings as well, including Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark (July 3) and Ohio’s Cedar Point (July 9). NJAA also recently noted that amusement parks and water parks in New Jersey have been approved to open at 50% capacity

