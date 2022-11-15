Many More Companies Share Their Games & Products

As some members of the trade were still flying into Orlando on Monday for the start of the show yesterday, announcements continued to arrive in the inbox regarding the latest products and services that would be exhibited. As you’re walking the show floor, be sure to check out these coin-op-related companies. (And click here to grab the full exhibitor list.)

Adrenaline Amusements is in booths #643 and #647 with Need for Speed: Heat Takedown, made in conjunction with Electronic Arts to bring the popular console game to arcades.

Apple Industries is in booth #1300 with their newly-added Disney and NASCAR licensed photo booths. The company has also introduced their new Photoma line of photo booths.

Creative Works is in booths #4072 and #4721 having announced new 8-player and 16-player turnkey form factors for their Limitless VR attraction.

Semnox is at booth #606 sharing the latest features of their Parafait cashless system with new and existing customers.