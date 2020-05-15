Man Builds DIY Retro Arcade Machine

A devoted dad built a full-size retro arcade machine for his 3-year-old son to play during lockdown, reported Good News Network. Steve Addison spent three weeks designing and crafting a 2-player machine using an old Atari computer, arcade buttons and wood purchased on eBay.

The classics Addison included are Pac-Man, Pong, Tetris, Space Invaders, Super Mario and about 500 other retro video games in the multicade cabinet.

“I’ve always kind of wanted an arcade machine, but when I suggested the idea to my wife, she kind of laughed me out the room,” Addison said. “My DIY capabilities were little to none, so she thought something would wrong, cutting off my finger or something.” But for a total cost of $185, he got the job done – and all of his fingers are still intact.