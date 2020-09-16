Trending
Mall Arcade in Mississauga Reopens After Long Closure

Erin Mills Town Centre, a Canadian mall in Mississauga, Ontario, has reopened as of a few weeks ago. Located on the mall’s second level, it had been closed for several months due to Covid-19.

According to InSauga, the arcade – presented by HappyHouse Entertainment – features its usual variety of arcade machines, racing simulators, prize machines and kiddie rides. New safety measures in effect include distance between machines and sanitation stations.

As a welcome back deal when it first opened, customers could get 20 tokens for $15 from Monday to Thursday or 25 tokens for $20 from Friday to Sunday.

