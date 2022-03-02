Malibu Jack’s Moving into Indiana Mall

Tippecanoe Mall in Lafayette, Ind., will soon have a Malibu Jack’s Indoor Theme Park. The amusement venue is expected to open up there this summer.

According to the Journal & Courier, Malibu Jack’s Lafayette will feature amusement park rides including the Twist N Shout Spinning Roller Coaster and the “Wipeout” Centrifugal Force Ride.

“Malibu Jack’s is a massive indoor theme park that features bowling lanes with premium seating and big-screen TVs, go-karts, motion theater rides, a tropical-themed miniature golf course, laser tag, sprawling arcade, All-Star basketball shootout and bumper cars,” the company said.

Malibu Jack’s started in 2013 in Lexington, Ky., and has three locations in the state. The Lafayette location will be its fourth and the footprint will be about 116,000 sq. ft. Learn more about the biz at www.malibujacks.net.