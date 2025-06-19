Close Menu
Malibu Jack’s FEC Coming to Colorado

Malibu’s Jacks, the indoor theme park chain with seven locations, will be moving into a former movie theater in Thornton, Colorado, according to KDVR.

The location will have go-karts, bowling, a drop tower, a roller coaster, mini-golf, laser tag, motion theater rides, an arcade and more. It is expected to open in September.

“Our goal has always been to find a way that we, as entrepreneurs, could also make a positive impact on our communities,” said Steve Hatton of Jester FEC, which operates Malibu Jack’s. “We turn what might have been an eyesore or empty store into a place that brings joy to residents and visitors alike. We love that challenge and are eager to bring this excitement to families across the country.”

