Majority of States At Least Partly Open

Some bowling centers and their arcades are open. So are movie theaters, barbershops and gyms in parts of the country. According to The New York Times, and their interactive “Which States Are Reopening” page, more than half of U.S. states are at least partially reopened.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Labor Department reported a record 20.5 million jobs were lost in April as the unemployment rate rose to 14.7%, both post-World War II records, according to CNBC. For reference, the rate was about 10% in October 2009 during the Great Recession, and an estimated 24.9% during the worst of the Great Depression.

The numbers paint a “pretty dismal picture, but April may be it for job losses going forward with the country starting to reopen,” said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank. “If there is a silver-lining in today’s dismal jobs report, it is in the realization that the economy cannot possibly get any worse than it is right now.”