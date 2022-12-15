Maine Bowling Center Coming in January

After several delays, Evergreen Lanes and Rendezvous Restaurant is slated to open in January. The bowling alley-restaurant is located in Caribou, Maine, and will be the first 10-pin bowling alley in Aroostook County since one of the same name closed in 1994.

According to the Aroostook Republican, the location was originally set to open in July, but there were several supply chain issues that kept pushing the date back – first to fall, then to December and now to January.

The 35,000-sq.-ft. center will feature a 2,500-sq.-ft. arcade in addition to the bowling, as well as a sports bar with 89 TVs in the drinking and dining areas. Stay up to date with the business on its Facebook page.