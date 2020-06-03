Main Street Arcade Closes in Hyannis

Wackenhammer’s Clockwork Arcade on Main Street in Hyannis, Mass., has permanently closed due to lack of business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CapeCod.com.

“It’s the kind of place that people touch things,” said co-owner Leslie Bondaryk. “Everybody is going to go in and be on top of each other and no matter how much you try, and we certainly did while we were open to keep things clean and sanitized and all that, there was no way we were going to be able to keep up with that in the current conditions.”

The arcade will be selling most of their games to the public through their Facebook page.