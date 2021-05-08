Main Event to Recognize “Above and Beyonders”

Main Event Entertainment has a contest going on through May 16 that will recognize “Above and Beyonders” who have made the lives of their community better over the past year. Twelve winners in Main Event markets will be chosen to win a free year of fun at the center.

“At Main Event, we believe that we are more than just the best place for families to celebrate,” said CEO Chris Morris. “We’re the place that celebrates family.

“We know there are so many inspiring people in all of our communities, who either worked countless days on the front lines protecting their communities during the pandemic, started a small business that gave back to those most vulnerable or even managed to keep the family unit together through schooling at home and working multiple jobs,” Morris added. “These Above and Beyonders have definitely earned the right to have some fun and we are thrilled to be able to offer them that opportunity.