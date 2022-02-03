Main Event to Open Location in Alabama

Main Event Entertainment has set a grand opening of Feb. 25 for their new facility in Huntsville, Ala. The first 200 people in line will get free laser tag for a year.

According to WAAY, the Huntsville location will be the company’s first in Alabama and will employ about 200 people.

The nearly 50,000-sq.-ft. venue will feature 22 bowling lanes, an arcade, VR, gravity ropes and billiards. It will also be one of the few Main Event centers in the country to have Multiball – “a new attraction that combines digital gaming with interactive sports, a private VIP bowling lane and an elevated bar area.” Learn more at www.mainevent.com.