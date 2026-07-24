Main Event to Open First Minnesota Location

Main Event, the Dave & Buster’s-owned entertainment center chain, will open a venue in Woodbury, Minnesota, on Aug. 3, its first in the state and 70th location overall, Yahoo! News reported.

“It’s such an energetic area,” the general manager Michael Frisby said of Woodbury. “It’s a new and upcoming area. We just felt that Woodbury would be the best fit for our first location here. We’ve got two Dave and Buster’s in Minneapolis, and they do well, but since this is a growing area, there are so many people that we think we could do a lot of good over here.”

The venue will feature 124 arcade games in addition to its bowling, laser tag and other attractions.

Learn more at www.mainevent.com.