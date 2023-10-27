Main Event to Move Next to AMC in SoCal

CIM Group recently announced that it closed on a long-term lease with Main Event Entertainment for a nearly 52,000-sq.-ft. space at Montclair Place, a mall in Montclair, Calif., just below the AMC Dine-In Montclair Place 12 movie theater.

Eyeing a 2025 opening, the space will have the usual slate of Main Event attractions – bowling, laser tag, escape rooms and a restaurant.

Acquired by Dave & Buster’s in 2022, this Main Event location will be the brand’s first in Southern California. Learn more at www.mainevent.com.