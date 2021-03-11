Main Event to Break Ground on Waco Location

Main Event Entertainment is breaking ground this month on a 48,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center in Waco, Texas.

Like their other locations, it will offer bowling, billiards, an arcade with VR and a restaurant. According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, it’s set to open in early 2022. The Main Event is building in the same complex where work continues on a Topgolf facility as well as a 14-screen Cinemark movie theater.

All the construction is part of a 143-acre development called Cottonwood Creek Market, which was launched by NewQuest Properties of Houston. A building permit has been issued for the $7.7 million project.