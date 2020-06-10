Main Event Opens Texas Locations at 50%

With a new “Play Smart, Play Safe” plan in place, Main Event is reopening all of its Texas locations beginning today, June 11, at the required 50% capacity restriction.

According to KSAT, the new protocols include a dedicated “clean team” that are solely dedicated to cleaning the venue from top to bottom throughout the day. Facility staff are required to wear masks and will receive temperature checks prior to each shift. Social distancing markers will also be placed throughout the venues. Gloves will also be provided to guests who would like to use them.

“Every piece of equipment will be cleaned between uses and we are now implementing contactless pay for everyone,” said a Main Event spokesperson. Go to www.mainevent.com for more info.