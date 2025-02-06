Main Event Opens New California Location

The Dave & Buster’s owned-and-operated chain Main Event has opened its latest location in Montclair, Calif. PR Newswire cited Jan. 22 as the grand opening date for the 51,802-sq.-ft. center, which offers 22 lanes of bowling (including a private four-lane alley), laser tag, an expansive arcade and more.

“We are thrilled to introduce Main Event to Montclair,” said General Manager Michelle Hughes. “We’re excited to become Montclair’s go-to entertainment destination for all ages. We’re also looking forward to providing the community a place for family and friends to come together and enjoy our state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, arcade games and signature shareable dishes from Family Kitchen.”

That’s right – in addition to all the fun and games, there’s a full restaurant with fan favorites like fried pickles and funnel cake fries. Learn more at www.mainevent.com.