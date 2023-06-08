Main Event Opening South Carolina Location

Greenville, S.C., is the latest stop for Main Event, the entertainment center chain owned by Dave & Buster’s as of 2022. A location there is set to open July 12, according to WYFF.

The venue will join nearby TopGolf as a source of entertainment for the city. Main Event features bowling, an arcade, laser tag and virtual reality along with its food and beverage offerings.

A new Main Event will also soon put down roots in Fayetteville, N.C. To see their full list of locations and learn more, visit www.mainevent.com.