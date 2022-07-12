Main Event in Brownsville Celebrates Grand Opening

The new Main Event facility in Brownsville, Texas, opened its doors July 1. The grand opening gave the first 200 patrons the chance at winning free laser tag for a year. Other attractions include the arcade, billiards, bowling and more.

According to ValleyCentral, the entertainment center is the latest business to move into the city’s Sunrise Mall. From July 1-8, Main Event also donated $10 (up to $10,000) for every strike in Lane 10 during their Pins for Purpose fundraiser.

Learn more about the new venue at www.mainevent.com.