Main Event Entertainment Starts Planning for 2022

Main Event is heading to Huntsville, Ala., for its first location in the state come 2022. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the FEC will be a 50,000-sq.-ft. facility with more than 120 arcade games, bowling, multi-level laser tag, VR, gravity ropes a zipline, billiards and more. The venue will also have a full-service dining menu and bar.

“We couldn’t be more excited about becoming part of the Huntsville community and bringing our unique family entertainment experience to the area,” said Main Event CEO Chris Morris. “Our brand promise is to provide guests an opportunity to make memories together while enjoying the best activities and games imaginable all in the comforts of one fun-filled location. We are committed to doing that every single day.

“The team at Bayer Properties was instrumental in making this a reality and we are thankful to be working with a top-notch group on our first-ever location in Alabama.” Learn more and stay up-to-date with the location’s progress at www.mainevent.com.