Main Event CEO Talks Reopening Plans

Coming off of their recent $80 million capital infusion, Main Event CEO Chris Morris spoke with D Magazine about the company’s reopening plans, which centered on reinventing the way it operates with social distancing in mind.

While Main Event’s 44 centers nationwide were closed in March, the Plano, Texas-based biz recently began to reopen some of their 16 Texas locations, including seven in Dallas-Fort Worth, according to the magazine.

“The way we’re going to survive coming out of this is staying true to who we are,” Morris said. “That’s why you see us doing the Play Smart, Play Safe plan. We want people when they walk in just to be overwhelmed by the care that’s gone into this new service model – that we’ve got everything taken care of for you.”

The standards, guided by the CDC and local authorities, include health screenings for employees, masks and gloves for employees, and an enhanced cleaning regiment that involves all the employees. For guests, social distancing markers are located in all areas. “From bowling to laser tag to gravity ropes, we’ve elevated our safety and sanitization standards.”

Learn more about the company at www.mainevent.com.