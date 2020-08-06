Main Event Celebrates National Bowling Day

In celebration of National Bowling Day, which is tomorrow, Aug. 8, Main Event is offering a chance to set a bowling world record and win free bowling at their facilities for a year. To do that, guests have to be the fastest person to arrange 10 bowling pins. The current fastest time is 31.6 seconds. The contest is available from the time each location opens until 2 p.m.

“We love giving people a reason to celebrate, and National Bowling Day is no exception,” said Sarah Beddoe, Main Event’s Chief Brand Officer. “Bowling is a cornerstone of our experience and we want to use this day to honor what we do best, by rewarding the most incredible guests in the world with the chance to win as much free bowling as possible and maybe even break a world record!”

Regardless of the world record attempt, any guest who purchases bowling that day will receive a promo for free bowling during their next visit – good for the remainder of 2020. Click here to see the promotion rules, and visit www.mainevent.com for more information.