Main Event Adding Tucson Location Soon

The Dave & Buster’s-owned Main Event Entertainment will open a location this March in Tucson, Ariz., at the Landing Shopping Center.

According to KGUN, the 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will offer bowling, laser tag, arcade games and billiards, and will have a craft beer bar and cocktails.

Main Event currently has 52 locations in 17 states, including three in Arizona. The company is also in the process of adding locations in Little Rock, Ark., Lexington, Ky., and Beaumont, Texas. Learn more at www.mainevent.com.