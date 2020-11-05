Magnetic Cash, Sureway Gaming Announce Distribution Agreement

Sureway Gaming will be distributing Magnetic Cash products in the U.S. market after the two companies recently reached an agreement. Sureway Gaming, a manufacturer and supplier of amusement industry games based in Illinois, formalized the deal with Magnetic Cash on Oct. 27.

The deal allows “immediate domestic support and sale of all Magnetic Cash products in the United States.” Added Santiago Perez, the company’s business developer: “We believe that it is the right time to start a new strategic alliance in the U.S. market, and no doubt Sureway Gaming will provide a familiar presence for sales, parts and service. The pandemic has accelerated the need to implement cashless systems.” Perez noted the use of e-tickets and self-service kiosks have ballooned as well. “Magnetic Cash offers an easy-to-use system with no monthly fee, at an affordable price and without the need to invest in expensive hardware. That’s the kind of flexibility that small and midsize U.S. operators need to make the important switch to a cashless system.”

Jeff Blair, president of Sureway Gaming, echoed those sentiments, saying, “Cashless payments and readers are quickly becoming the ideal way for operators to engage players and encourage repeat game play. The Magnetic Cash system and product line offers a robust cashless system that is priced right for operators of all sizes. The extensive history and proven reliability of Magnetic Cash combine to offer a simple to install and operate system for our customers. We are delighted to have reached an agreement with them as a distributor for the U.S. market.”

Learn more at www.magneticcash.com and www.surewaygaming.com.