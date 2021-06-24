Magnetic Cash Ready for Amusement Expo

The debit card system supplier Magnetic Cash is excited to be back at in-person events, and you can stop by Amusement Expo Booth #714 to say hello.

“We are very happy to be able to attend a face-to-face event again,” said sales manager Martin Reynoso. “It is where we feel most comfortable – connecting with longtime colleagues and customers. Last year we missed this type of event very much, but we are here again and very happy to be able to return.”

The company is offering different discounts and 0% interest financing deals at the event. “This means that small and medium size operators can get access to a reliable product at a convenient price,” they said. For more information, email [email protected].