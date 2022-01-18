Magnetic Cash Partners with Manufacturer Kalkomat

The Argentinian company Magnetic Cash reports that it has teamed up with the Polish company Kalkomat in order to optimize their services in each market.

“The beginning of this new year presents innovative ideas and projects for our companies,” Magnetic Cash said. “We are looking to strengthen ties and provide solutions in South America and Western Europe.”

Combined, the companies have 52 years of experience in their respective businesses. More information is available by contacting [email protected] or [email protected].