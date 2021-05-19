Magnetic Cash Installs System at Mexican Arcade

The arcade center Plaza Divertilandia in Colima, Mexico, has opted for the Magnetic Cash system, according to the cashless company. Magnetic Cash says their system allows for the arcade’s owner Julio Urbina “to have total control of his business” and “add different promotions to increase his revenue and reduce the circulation of cash.”

“Magnetic Cash products have given me great results,” Urbina said. “Thanks to the electronic cash, my sales have raised more than 40% and the customer base has been increasing so far. I am very happy to have purchased the products of this company. I am sure I will be buying more in the future.”

The company offers remote install support, 0% interest financing and no monthly fees. Learn more at www.site.magneticash.com or email [email protected].