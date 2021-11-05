Magnetic Cash at IAAPA

Magnetic Cash will be at IAAPA Expo this year, excited to show their new self-service kiosk. Click here to see it or visit them at booth #813.

“Our last participation in a face to face event was Amusement Expo in June, which was crucial because it showed us recuperation of the industry after Covid-19,” said sales manager Martin Reynoso. “However, IAAPA Expo will show us how the entertainment industry was affected by the pandemic. We are very anxious to be back and present our new self service kiosk.”

The new kiosk allows FEC operators to manage any small or medium operation easily with no extra employees needed. Learn more at www.magneticash.com.