Magnetic Cash at 25th Anniversary of AAPA

Magnetic Cash was among those celebrating the Argentine Assn. of Parks and Attractions’ 25th anniversary celebration on July 3.

The event brought together prominent national and international figures from the industry. As a partner of AAPA for more than 20 years, Magnetic Cash was a proud attendee.

Also in attendance were Jim Pattison, Jr. of Guinness World Records (he also serves as the president of Ripley’s Entertainment and vice president of the World Assn. of Parks and Attractions); and representatives from the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry of Tourism and Sports.