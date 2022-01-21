MagneTag Installs First Attraction at Bounce Milwaukee

The FEC Bounce Milwaukee has partnered with attraction technology company MagneTag to be the first center in the U.S. to install their electronic foam combat system. MagneTag says its technology is “laser tag meets Game of Thrones.”

With the system, players wear hit detecting armor and battle each other with foam swords and darts until one team is left standing. MagneTag notes that it manufactures their proprietary foam combat attractions for all location-based entertainment venues.

Their magnetic-based scoring technology was introduced in 2018. This year, they announced the turnkey Electric Dojo attraction, which is installed at Bounce Milwaukee. It features a 12-foot themed LED scoreboard, music and sound effects. Learn more at www.magnetag.com.