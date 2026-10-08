MagicLand Unveils Coaster

MagicLand, an amusement park outside of Rome, Italy, announced plans for a major new roller coaster opening in 2027 called the Durango.

They say it’s a “next-generation authentic wooden coaster set to become one of the most significant new attractions of the upcoming season in the European amusement park industry.” They unveiled it at the recent IAAPA Expo Europe.

The Old West Gold Rush-themed coaster will use sustainably-managed timber from Southern Yellow Pine forests in the U.S.

Among its features will be two underground tunnels, one of which will be the longest underground tunnel ever built on a wooden roller coaster in Europe. It will also be the only wooden coaster in Europe to feature an inversion – a first for this type of coaster on the continent.

“Durango represents a key milestone in MagicLand’s growth,” said CEO Guido Zucchi. “Thanks to our collaboration with Martin & Vleminckx and The Gravity Group, we will bring a one-of-a-kind attraction to Italy, combining the timeless appeal of wooden coasters with state-of-the-art technology.”