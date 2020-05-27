Magic Play Releases COVID-19 Sanitizers

In order to help customers maintain a clean and safe environment, Magic Play recently announced their new product line of cleaners and sanitizers. Available in liquid and gel formats, they have a multi-purpose spray, 1.4-gallon liquid sanitizer bottles, hand gel and sanitizing wipes in the lineup.

All of the products are made with 80% ethyl alcohol, which the company says is “above and beyond” the CDC requirement of at least 65% alcohol to be effective for eliminating the COVID-19 virus.

For more information on how to purchase, contact sales manager Lenny Vasile at [email protected] or call him at 313-980-0087. You can also learn more at www.magicplay.us.