Magic of Disneyland Still Missing Amid Covid

With no clear reopening date, Inside The Magic – a theme park-focused website – recently lamented that “true Disneyland magic won’t return for a long time.” California’s most well-known theme park, Disneyland has been closed since March, though Downtown Disney (shops and dining) were open from July to November.

Now fully shut down, it may be a while before any of the Disney park is open. “Currently, Southern California is in a stay-at-home order that will last at least three weeks but could last even longer if hospital ICUs remain as full as they have been,” they noted.

“And, unfortunately, with the ongoing pandemic, the restrictions placed on large theme parks, and a reopening date for Disneyland still unannounced, we may have to wait months before we can experience our favorite theme park attractions again – and it will likely be even longer before the parks are operating the way they were before the pandemic, with shows, fireworks, parades and so much more.”