Magic Mini Golf Opening Today in STL

Developer Joe Edwards has brought his latest project, Magic Mini Golf, to St. Louis. According to Fox 2 Now, it opened today, Oct. 20, with indoor mini-golf, shuffleboard, pinball and arcade games and even a Ferris wheel.

What’s unique about this 18-hole mini-golf course? The space is not only slated to host birthday parties but also weddings. The entire staff is ordained and can legally marry guests – how’s that for a hole-in-one? The “Magic Wedding Chapel” will be open for weddings and vow renewals.

The building can be recognized by its 27-ft.-tall animated sign featuring a retro pair swinging golf clubs.

Learn more at www.magicminigolf.com.