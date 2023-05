A bowling center first opened in 1957 will close June 30. According to WPRI, Mac’s Bowlaway of West Warwick, R.I., posted the notice on Facebook.

Emile and Odile LaCroix ran the business for more than two decades before handing it off to son Roger, who’s owned and led the business since. The LaCroix family thanked their many patrons for the decades of bowling.

Another nearby bowling alley, Town Hall Lanes in Johnston, also recently closed May 12; that duckpin alley opened in 1959.