Luxury Brand Louis Vuitton Launches Video Game App

Louis Vuitton, in honor of its namesake’s 200th birthday (Aug. 4), has created Louis: The Game, available in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

According to Barron’s, the video game app depicts Vuitton’s journey in launching and developing the luxury brand with a theme to target younger audiences globally.

“Players will follow the brand’s recognizable mascot Vivienne to collect as many monogram candles as possible, in addition to keys that access each level,” the publication notes. “Each of the 200 candles unlocks a postcard that reveals an anecdote or trivia of the brand’s history. The adventure will take place in dreamy locations that conjure Paris, Beijing, London, New York and more.”