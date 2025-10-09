Lumos Entertainment Venue Opens Near Houston

A 45,000-sq.-ft. high-tech entertainment center called Lumos opened Oct. 2 at the Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney, Texas, outside of Houston, KHOU reports.

It transforms a former Sam’s Club into a lively entertainment hub and anchor in the mall that features a 6,000-sq.-ft. arcade, virtual reality experiences, 16 bowling lanes, axe throwing and laser tag.

There’s also a full-service restaurant and bar with an outdoor sports patio as well as four event spaces for up to 170 guests. The $12.5 million project was five years in the making, according to the company’s president and CEO Greg Little.

Visit www.lumossocial.com to learn about the venue.