Incoming AMOA President Luke Adams was the star of Monday night’s VIP Presidents’ Dinner, hosted by the association at Piero’s Restaurant. He’ll serve a one-year term that begins on March 30, following the conclusion of Amusement Expo.

He is joined by fellow 2023-24 AMOA principal officers Michael Martinez (first vice president), Bob Burnham (treasurer) and Brian Brotsch (secretary). You can click here to learn more about Luke, who RePlay recently profiled.