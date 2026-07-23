Lucky Strike Rebrands AMF: “A Classic Since Always”

Lucky Strike Entertainment recently launched their “refreshed identity” for AMF (American Machine & Foundry). “Rooted in AMF’s 126-year heritage, the rebrand positions the brand for the future and reflects its evolution into a modern bowling destination where families and communities come together for birthday parties, league nights and social outings,” the company said.

“This is more than a brand refresh – it’s an investment in the future of AMF,” said Thomas Shannon, founder and CEO of Lucky Strike Entertainment. “We are building on the strength of an iconic brand and positioning it for long-term growth. As we expand the AMF brand across the country, our focus remains the same: delivering great bowling experiences, supporting league play and providing an affordable destination for families and communities.”

AMF currently has 80 locations nationwide and Lucky Strike will be transition roughly 60 more of their centers to the AMF brand.

The rebrand features a logo update, the new brand platform – “A Classic Since Always” – and other such things that lean into AMF’s history in bowling.

Future enhancements, the parent company said, includes “heritage walls” showcasing memorabilia. “AMF enters its next chapter, Lucky Strike Entertainment remains focused on elevating the traditional neighborhood bowling center, rooted in heritage, shaped by the local community and designed to create moments of connection for generations to come.”