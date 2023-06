Lucky Strike Entertainment partnered with NBC to bring a new experience to their 14 bowling entertainment centers.

The event was a fun twist on bowling inspired by the network’s show The Wall, which gave bowlers a chance to win fun prizes and featured a mini version of The Wall that guests could try out. The promotion ran from June 9-26.

They even had special desserts and mocktails to promote the fun. Click here for more information or visit www.luckystrikeent.com for details.