Lucky Strike Opens New California Location

Lucky Strike Entertainment recently held the grand opening of their facility in Aliso Viejo, California, according to Business Wire. The opening marks the company’s continued Golden State expansion – facilities in Beverly Hills and Ladera Ranch opened last December.

“We’re proud to open the doors to Lucky Strike Aliso Viejo and bring our signature entertainment experience to South Orange County,” said CEO Thomas Shannon. “This venue exemplifies the energy, innovation and hospitality at the core of what makes Lucky Strike so special.”

The 38,000-sq.-ft. space has 35 bowling lanes, a 60-game arcade and dining and beverage options. Officially open as of Dec. 6, you can learn more about the location through the company website, www.luckystrikeent.com.