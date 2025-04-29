Lucky Strike Buys Visalia Adventure Park

Lucky Strike Entertainment recently acquired an existing family entertainment center in Visalia, California, reported the Visalia Times Delta.

The company announced in March the finalization of its acquisition of Visalia Adventure Park, which it had been operating since February. Visalia Adventure Park has joined their portfolio of more than 360 entertainment centers across North America.

“In Visalia, we currently have a Bowlero bowling alley not too far from where Adventure Park is at right now, so we’re already very familiar with what the city has to offer,” said Lucky Strike’s COO Brandon Moore. “As we continue to expand on our FEC footprint, Visalia is a great location, it’s a nice park, it’s in a good market, and it helps add to our portfolio.”

The 7-acre facility features arcade games, bumper boats, go-karts, laser tag, mini golf and a seasonal water park.