Lucky Strike, After Rebrand, Opens Flagship in Beverly Hills

Following Bowlero’s rebrand to Lucky Strike Entertainment, the latest Lucky Strike – a flagship facility at the Beverly Center in Beverly Hills, Calif. – has opened with 20 bowling lanes and an arcade.

“Our goal with this premiere property is to redefine entertainment in this iconic location by creating a space where guests can experience a modern twist on bowling, exceptional dining, and dynamic amusements,” Lucky Strike Entertainment President Lev Ekster told Los Angeles Magazine.

Another flagship location for the brand will soon open in Ladera Ranch, another California venue. The former Bowlero now goes as “LUCK” on the New York Stock Exchange.